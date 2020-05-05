Gilmore
Moses B. Gilmore died April 27, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 Edgewood Drive. The late Mr. Gilmore will rest in the mortuary for visitation of friends on TODAY, May 6th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Professional Funeral Service provided by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 5 to May 6, 2020.