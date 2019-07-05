|
Hucks
Mozelle M. Hucks departed this life on the 4th of July 2019. She was preceded in her transition by her son Robert, her husband Chadwick, her sisters Charlotte, Sarah and MaryAnn, and by her beloved Shitzu Sun E. She is survived by her son Charles and her daughter-in-law Margaret. A visitation will be held at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home on Thursday July 11, 2019 from 10am – 12pm followed by a 12:30pm graveside service at H. Warren Smith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Paul's Catholic Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL. https://stpaulsjaxbeach.org/church/online-giving/st-pauls/. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home...
