Our beloved mother, Muriel Anderson, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020, in Jacksonville. She was born on January 29, 1925, in Orange Park, FL to Bob and Ethel Cherry. She worked for Western Auto, but her primary purpose was her children who all adored her. She loved fishing, gardening, games, and puzzles. She is survived by her sister, Nettie Mae Kibler (Ed); four children, Bob Anderson (Lucy), Linda Dern (Ken), Jeanette Anderson and Terry Anderson (Sarah); nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held, from the graveside in Magnolia Cemetery, Orange Park, FL, at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 13th with Dr. Terry N. Collins of Southpoint Baptist Church officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., where the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020