Vines
Murry Gordon Vines Jr., age 79, passed away on November 17, 2019.
He was the devoted husband of Aileen Hansen Vines. Gordon was born in Birmingham, Alabama on October 18, 1940 and was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Fletcher High School in 1958 and attended Auburn University. He was an active member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity which he supported throughout his life. He served in the Navy Reserves following college. He was a Mason, Ribault Lodge #272. He was a member of Safari Club International, the National Wild Turkey Federation, and the Auburn Alumni Association. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and an active member of the Mandarin Rotary Club for 25 years. Gordon served as a board member of the Mandarin Community Club.
Gordon and Aileen were married on May 16, 1964. He is survived by two daughters, Molly of Jacksonville, Allison Fortune of Atlanta and two granddaughters, Annabelle and Tynan Fortune. He will be remembered as someone who loved his girls more than anything. A private family service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to express their most sincere gratitude to those who cared for him during his time at The Terrace of Jacksonville especially the A Wing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jax Beach Lifesaving Corps http://jaxbeachlifeguard.org/donate/ or the Salvation Army.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019