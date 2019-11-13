|
|
Raines
Myrna Marie Christen Raines, 82, affectionately known as "Tweety", passed away surrounded by family and friends on November 10, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. Myrna was a proud graduate of Andrew Jackson High School. Later in life, she retired from Florida East Coast Railroad after many years of service. She did not stop there however, as she continued working as a volunteer for Memorial Hospital for several years. Myrna was also a dedicated member of Southside Assembly of God, singing in the choir for many years. She had a love for animals and a benevolent spirit, never letting an animal go hungry. Myrna is preceded in death by her best friend and love of her life, Charles C. Raines, and her dearest brother, Dr. John "Buck" Nolan Drummond. She is survived by her loving daughter, Charlene Renee Raines; her sister Diane "DeeDee" Falconetti; her very special friend Emma Evans (Pete), her sister-in-law Elizabeth Drummond, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services in honor of Myrna will be held at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205, beginning with a visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, followed by a celebration of her life on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 Main St Jacksonville, FL 32206.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Coast No More Homeless Pets, 6817 Norwood Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208. Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home is proud to serve the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019