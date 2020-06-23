Myron Mass

Mass
Myron Frank "Mike" Mass lost his battle with multiple myeloma on Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born on February 24th, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA to proud parents Pearl and Edward Mass.
Mike served his community for 40+ years as a medical doctor, graduating in 1970 from the University of Florida Medical School. Prior to that, he earned his bachelor's degree from Brandeis University, in 1966. Mike served as a doctor in the United States Air Force from 1975-1977, achieving the rank of Major. After serving his country, he returned home to Jacksonville, FL where he served in private practice for decades.
A prominent member of the Jacksonville community throughout his entire life, he served in many roles, including as President of the Duval County Medical Society, as a member of the Duval County Environmental Protection Board, a Trustee of Florida State College at Jacksonville, and a many-term Board member at the Jacksonville Jewish Center, where he created and established an endowment dedicated to building the future leadership at the Center and securing its future.
Mike's passions were world travel, and appreciating places and cultures through cuisine. Mike was a founding member and past president of the Jacksonville chapter of the International Wine & Food Society. His global travels, shared often with his family and always with his loving wife, are too numerous to detail individually, but were a driving passion and a frequent outlet for his never-ending intellectual curiosity.
Mike is survived by his wife Marilyn [Halpern], his children Ellis and Ellen Mass of Parkland, FL, and David "Otis" Mass of New York, NY, and his grandchildren, Liam Mass of Atlanta, GA, Jacob Mass of Parkland, FL, and Pearl Mass of Parkland, FL.
Graveside services will be held at the New Jacksonville Jewish Center Cemetery at 10:00AM on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020, officiated by Rabbi Jonathan Lubliner, Head Rabbi of the Jacksonville Jewish Center. Due to coronavirus concerns, social distancing will be observed throughout the ceremony, and the family asks all attendees to kindly wear facemasks. For guests unable to attend in person, participation via livestream will also be made available https://youtu.be/S7X8ZBrYr2s or https://youtu.be/uXETQtIAW4Y .
In lieu of flowers make donations to the Mass Family Endowment at the Jacksonville Jewish Center, or to River Garden Hebrew Home.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.