|
|
WRIGHTINGTON
Myrtice L. Wrightington who was born on 12/18/1942, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Born in Baxley, GA to Felton and Maci Gay. She worked for 15 years and retired from Vistakon, where she made contact lenses. She is a previous member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed traveling, social gatherings, and spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by parents Felton and Maci Gay, her sister Bobbie Jean Tarleton, her sons Gerald Lee Williams and Edward Wayne Hurst, and great-grandson Justin Hurst. She survived by her sisters Betty Garcia and Linda Blair, brother James Gay, son Eddie Hurst (Kay), son Lavan Williams (Paula), son Tony Nail (Nuibeth), daughter Brenda Sackville (Mark), 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and long term friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made in her memory to Vitas Hospice, 255 East 5th Street, Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH 45202. A celebration of life will be announced later. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020