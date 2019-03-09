|
RINER
Myrtice Marie Riner, 93, passed away on February 26, 2019 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center after a short illness. We were all very blessed to have her for 93 years. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jessie. Surviving family includes one sister, Janet Hudson, three daughters, Pam Messina (Phil), Nancy Crump (Michael), and Myrtice Womble (Eddie), 8 grandchildren, many great and great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 9, 2019