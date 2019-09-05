|
|
Barton
Mrs. Myrtle Lee Cole Barton transition from her earthly home to her heavenly home on August 31, 2019. She was born October 25, 1927, in Albany, GA to the late Mr. & Mrs. Wilson & Mollie C. Cole. She was pre-deceased by her husband Walter Barton, son, Curtis Cole, brothers, Wilson Cole, Jr., Lacy Cole, Anderson Cole & Richard Cole, Sister, Bernice Young. Myrtle was a vibrant gospel singer in Jacksonville, FL for many years. She was a long-time (76 yrs) faithful member of Greater Friendly Missionary Baptist Church, 1721 W. 19th St. She leaves to mourn her passing two daughters, Belinda Carter & Cynthia Barton; sons, Walter Barton, Jr., & Gary Barton. Several grandchildren, great grands, nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 1 pm at her church. A viewing will be held at her Church on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2 pm–5 pm. Arrangements are in the trusted hands of REGINALD R. MCKINNEY, CFSP 6507 W. Beaver Street www.mckinneyfh.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019