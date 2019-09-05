Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKinney Family Funeral Home
6507 W. Beaver Street
Jacksonville, FL 32254
(904) 389-7790
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Greater Friendly Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Friendly Missionary Baptist Church
1721 W. 19th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Lee Cole Barton


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Myrtle Lee Cole Barton Obituary
Barton
Mrs. Myrtle Lee Cole Barton transition from her earthly home to her heavenly home on August 31, 2019. She was born October 25, 1927, in Albany, GA to the late Mr. & Mrs. Wilson & Mollie C. Cole. She was pre-deceased by her husband Walter Barton, son, Curtis Cole, brothers, Wilson Cole, Jr., Lacy Cole, Anderson Cole & Richard Cole, Sister, Bernice Young. Myrtle was a vibrant gospel singer in Jacksonville, FL for many years. She was a long-time (76 yrs) faithful member of Greater Friendly Missionary Baptist Church, 1721 W. 19th St. She leaves to mourn her passing two daughters, Belinda Carter & Cynthia Barton; sons, Walter Barton, Jr., & Gary Barton. Several grandchildren, great grands, nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 1 pm at her church. A viewing will be held at her Church on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2 pm–5 pm. Arrangements are in the trusted hands of REGINALD R. MCKINNEY, CFSP 6507 W. Beaver Street www.mckinneyfh.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now