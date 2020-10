NessetMyrtle Nesset, 106, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away October 13, 2020.She was born in Ossian, Iowa on April 30, 1914. Myrtle was married to Arnold for 74 year. They were a beautiful couple on the dance floor and devoted to each other.Myrtle was a teacher and proud military wife who enjoyed traveling. She was a member of and loved Trinity Lutheran Church. Her family always came first, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her later years were spent at Allegro in St. Augustine where her life was enriched by loving caregivers and dear friends.Myrtle is survived by her children; Charles (Mary), Michael (Catherine) and Mary Kay Hill (Jim), grandchildren; Derek (Anna), Kelly (Gary), Ryan (Kara), Lauren (Brett), Trey (Olivia) and Natalie (Brent) and great-grandchildren; Emma, Jacob, Charlie, Carter, Chloe and August.A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1415 McDuff Ave S, 32205 with burial to follow at 1:00 pm at Riverside Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or The Allegro Gift Fund in memory of Myrtle Nesset.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com