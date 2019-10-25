|
O'Quinn
Myrtle P. O'Quinn, 96, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. She was born on December 16, 1922 in Appling County, Georgia. Myrtle has been a resident of Dinsmore for the past 65 years, ever since moving from Baxley, Georgia.
She worked at Lanahan Window Company until she started working with her husband, George, at O'Quinn Trucking - a business which they both owned and operated. She retired in 1987.
Myrtle is predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, George O'Quinn, her parents Wilburn (Will) and Ora Mae (Barnes) Perry, son, Robert Edward O'Quinn, grandson Michael Magursky, brothers; Ralph and Walter Perry, and sister Montene Harmon.
She is survived by her son Ricky O'Quinn, daughter Carolyn Magursky (Wesley), grandchildren; Cathy Crews (Kyle), Lisa Vanosdol (Robbie), and Derrick O'Quinn, great grandchildren K.P. (Katy) and Amanda Crews.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019