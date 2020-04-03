|
|
Scoggins
Myrtle Baisden Scoggins, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was 85. Myrtle was born in Lundale, West Virginia on October 19, 1934, the daughter of W.K. and Estelle (Bias) Baisden.
Growing up as a child, Myrtle was a member of her church's choir, which was led by her Father. She often spoke of them practicing their "Do Re Mi's" between Sundays. After graduating high school, Myrtle worked in West Virginia. One day she found a notice at work that said CSX was recruiting employees to staff their new office in Jacksonville, Florida. She promptly marched into her supervisor's office and announced, "When can I leave for Florida!" She had awakened that very morning to find her car buried in snow. She moved to Jacksonville and was employed with CSX for over 30 years until she retired.
After retiring, Myrtle enjoyed traveling the world, as well as quilting and ballroom dancing. She was a devout Christian and a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Her faith in the Lord was unwavering, even during her illness, until God called her home to be with Him.
Myrtle is survived by her husband, Clarence W. Browder Jr., daughter-in-law Lynette Rodrique (Kenny), son-in-law Bill Browder (Dawn); grandchildren, Rebecca Ferguson, D.J. Wayne, Michael Wayne, Lauren Browder, and Kristin Halbritter.
Myrtle is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Preston Layton Scoggins; and son, David Timothy Wayne.
Private graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 7th at Arlington Park Cemetery, 6921 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, Florida. Pastor Kenny Rodrigue will be the officiant. A more formal celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32211 - (904) 724-6384.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020