Nabeel Nicola Hanna "Sedo Ben", 81, left us in peace February 10, 2019.

Son of the late Nicola and Jameelah Hanna, he was born on January 7, 1938 in Ramallah, Palestine. He married the love of his life June 2, 1957 and settled in Jacksonville, FL where they raised four children.

Nabeel was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather known for his generosity, kindness and wisdom. He is survived by his wife Nigma Zayed Hanna of 62 years, Jeannie Farmand (Majed), Nick Hanna (Barbara), Muneer Hanna (Lana), Delilah Salameh (George), nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

As a long standing member of the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, Nabeel served as president of the Parish Council and Senior Soyo. Friend or acquaintance, he impacted many lives and lifted the souls of those around him.

The family will receive visitors from 6 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 with a Trisagion Service beginning at 7:00pm at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 6300 Bowden Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32216.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:00am at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church with The Very Reverend Archpriest Father Kamal Al-Rahil, officiating.

Interment will be at the Oaklawn Cemetery.

