Kerns
Nalani Lynn Kerns, 70, of Middleburg, FL passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1949, in New London, CT to parents Orrin and Rita Cormier Merry. She was known to most everyone as Lani and she enjoyed her family, friends, crochet, Motown music, crime shows, Wheel of Fortune, the beach, Scrabble games, and football. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul M. Kerns Sr.; her son, Paul M. Kerns Jr., and her sister, Claire Merry. Survivors include her mother, Rita Cormier Merry; her daughter, Michelle Kerns-Morgan; her son-in-law, Steve Morgan Jr.; her sisters, Dawn Prude, Rita Merry, and Lila Darby and her four granddaughters. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the Broadus-Raines Chapel with Dr. Tim McDaniel officiating. Nalani's family will receive family and friends one hour prior to service time in the chapel. Interment will follow in the Jacksonville National Cemetery at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the of Clay County via http://main.acsevents.org/goto/chelmorgan or Haven Hospice via www.beyourhaven.org/donate.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com. Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020