Rivers
Nancy Ann Morris Rivers, 91, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Born on March 25, 1928, in Jacksonville, FL, Nancy was the daughter of the late Blanche Agnes Morris and the late Jay Edward Morris, Sr of Jacksonville. She graduated from Landon High School in 1946.
Nancy worked for the Charleston Naval Supply Center and retired from the Jacksonville Naval Air Station in 1989. She was a past member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the Eastern Star, the Charleston Federation Women's Club, the College of Charleston Senior Lecture Group, and the Hat Ladies of Charleston. She loved to travel across the United States and Europe. She enjoyed reading detective mysteries and watching British mystery and Hallmark series. She especially relished spending time with family and meeting new people, and was known by everyone for her zest for life.
Along with her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Jay Edward Morris, Jr.
She is survived by her four sons: Joseph LaRoche Rivers, Jr. (Adriana); William Morris Rivers (Diana); Gregorie Scott Rivers (Amy) and Marc Laman Rivers (Patrice); her grandchildren: Amy, Karen, Lisa, Brenda, Katie, Benjamin and Ryan; and seven great-grandchildren.
The burial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Association of Federal Employees' sponsored Alzheimer's Unit.
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019