NORLING

Nancy Beth Norling - 71 years old, an extraordinary wife, mother and grandma, met her Heavenly Father on February 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father & mother, Richard & Bettye Tremmel, & her high school sweetheart & husband of 51 years, Dennis Norling. She is survived by children: Kirstin Walker (Lamar), Brandy Harvey (Patrick) & Timothy (Lisa Mion) & grandchildren: Wyatt, Morgan, Megan & Dylan (the Fab 4). Born in MN, Nancy had many lifelong friends, including the Sexy 7, who remained close through the decades. She was voted wittiest in the class of 1965 at Columbia Heights HS. She & Denny married in 1967, had 3 children & moved to So. Fla. in 1979, eventually retiring in North Fla. She served as the ultimate involved Mom in such roles as PTA President, lobbyist, coach, Athletic Director & Sunday school teacher. Nancy worked as a special events coordinator, held positions in Broward & St. Johns Co. schools & managed her own day care. Very creative, she was known for her artistic banners & beautiful calligraphy. She enjoyed sewing, especially the numerous baby pillows she made over the years. Nancy was a member of Fruit Cove Baptist Church. She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with Denny, who served in the USMC in Vietnam.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's name to Haven Hospice at BeYourHaven.org.