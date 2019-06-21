Boline

Nancy Elizabeth Boline, born July 3, 1931, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Nancy was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and raised in Calgary, Alberta. She graduated from Western High School and University of Manitoba with a Masters degree in Nutrition. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. Following graduation, Nancy interned in Minneapolis, MN where she achieved her certification as a Dietitian. She met her beloved husband, Chuck, a dental student at the time and soon journeyed to Florida as the wife of a Naval Officer. Harsh winters were forgotten and Jacksonville quickly became the perfect hometown to raise a family. Nancy was incredibly devoted to her family and spent countless hours volunteering at school and sporting events, always with a smile and a joyful heart. She was an excellent cook and often coaxed into double batches for bake sales, not knowing the organizers gobbled up that extra batch. Her Christmas "Nuts & Bolts" were adored by her friends who gleefully returned their vessel to be refilled the following year. Nancy loved tennis and enjoyed many years with friends on the Timuquana "B" Team. She was a proficient gardener and her hydrangeas and Christmas cactus were sights to behold. Nothing pleased Nancy more than spending time with her grandchildren. Her hand-smocked and knitted creations were lovingly crafted, ready to greet each addition to her growing family. She mastered doing somersaults at age 70, a feat she was more than happy to share. Nana never missed an opportunity to applaud the slightest accomplishment, an ever-present cheerleader always. Nancy is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Vera Whittaker and her husband, Charles "Chuck" Boline. She is survived by her children, Douglas (Travis) Boline (Tallahassee), Leslie (Steve) Gilchrist (Fernandina Beach), Cathryn (Lee) Willins (Fleming Island), Stuart Boline (Jacksonville) and 8 beautiful grandchildren.

The Family would like to give special thanks to Nancy's caregiver, Cathy Barnes, for whom the Family will be forever grateful. A celebration of Nancy's life will take place on Thursday, June 27 at St. Marks Episcopal Church at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in her honor to Community Hospice or a . Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd, is serving the family

Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 21 to June 23, 2019