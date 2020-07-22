1/
Nancy Chapman
1937 - 2020
Chapman
Nancy Rachel Chapman, 83, of Jacksonville, FL passed away at her home surrounded by family on July 19, 2020. Nancy was born on March 30, 1937 in Columbia, SC, to the late Dr. Jefferson Watson Chapman and Rachel Frances Crawford Chapman.
She graduated from Queens College in 1959. Nancy started her training as a Medical technologist at Baptist Medical Center, Jacksonville, FL and worked there for over 20 years. Then she was a Microbiologist with the State of Florida Laboratories until she retired.
Nancy was a Devout Catholic and a Volunteer/Eucharistic Minister at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Nancy is survived by her friend of 60 years Frances E. Houston, her daughter Elizabeth Rachel Chapman and Ann Chapman Granda, grandchildren Jeffrey C. Jones, Hector Andrew Granda and A.J. Muniz. Her oldest daughter Mary Regina Chapman passed away and is buried in Oaklawn Cemetery.
A visitation will be from 9:30-10:30am and the service will follow immediately at 10:30am. Both will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Saturday, July 25th, 2020.
Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.



Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
