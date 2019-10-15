|
Hurst
On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Nancy Elizabeth Hurst, a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grammy passed away at the young age of 72 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Nancy, born on February 24, 1948, was a true southern lady, third-generation Floridian, and Jacksonville native. She attended Spring Park Elementary, Landon Senior High School, and graduated from Wolfson High School. Nancy also attended North Florida Junior College in Madison, Florida.
On October 28, 1966, Nancy was set up on a date to the Florida/Georgia football game with the man who would become the love of her life, Ronnie Hurst. The two were married on September 16, 1967, at Grace Chapel, now known as San Jose Episcopal in Jacksonville. After a short and sweet honeymoon in St. Augustine, the two hopped in their 1967 Mustang and drove cross country to California where Ronnie was stationed in the Air Force. Two years later, they moved back to Jacksonville, where Nancy studied and graduated from nursing school at FCCJ, becoming a registered nurse. She later graduated from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. She had a long career as a registered nurse. Taking care of others was her passion and what made her happy. It was her life's work.
Nancy and Ronnie were excited to begin a family and first welcomed their daughter, Holly, and seven years later, their son, Bradley. Nancy was a loving, gentle, doting and devoted mother who adored her two children. In recent years, her biggest joy came from spending time with her two grandchildren, Miles and Max, sons of Holly and Brian. Just last year, she beamed with pride at the wedding of her son, Bradley to his wife Sarah.
Throughout her life, Nancy led an active lifestyle. She enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, tennis, yoga, and especially dancing to the blues, Motown, Elvis, and the Rolling Stones. Nancy loved nature, birdwatching, and appreciated the simple things in life. She loved the mountains of North Carolina and road trips with her girlfriends.
Nancy spent much of her time helping and serving others. She adored her church family at Episcopal Church of Our Saviour. She attended Cursillo 61 and enjoyed being part of the Cursillo community and volunteered on many teams. She was also a member of PEO chapter HA, a philanthropic organization serving women. In addition, she played an active role in the Visiting Shepherds program at her church. She brought so much joy to so many.
Nancy was a beautiful person on the inside and out. She had an enormous smile that would light up the room and an infectious laugh that drew people to her. She was the epitome of a loving woman; she was patient, kind and brave. She will be greatly missed.
Nancy is predeceased by her mother, Mildred Traylor Tarasco, father, Jesse Cooner, grandmother, Mary Leola Traylor, uncle, Philip "Flip" Traylor, and sister, Dr. Diane Pike.
She will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 52 years, Ronnie Hurst; daughter, Holly Farmer (Brian); son Bradley Hurst (Sarah); sister, Vanessa Hurst (Randy); brother-in-law, Jeff Hurst; her two grandchildren, Miles and Max Farmer; aunt, Barbara Traylor; niece, Tricia Avery (Fred); nephew, Michael Pike; and cousins, Pam Anwyll (Brad) and Greg Traylor, along with great-nieces and nephews, and so many other family members and cherished friends.
A service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, 12236 Mandarin Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32223. There will be a reception immediately following in the Great Hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brooks Rehabilitation Neuro Recovery Center or The Organization for Autism Research.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019