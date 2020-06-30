Nancy Gardner

Gardner
Funeral service for Mrs. Nancy J. Gardner will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 2036 Silver Street.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the church from 4-7 PM. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL Directors, Inc., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.