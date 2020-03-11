Home

Nancy Graessle Smith Obituary
SMITH
Nancy Graessle Smith, 75, of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020, in her home following a brief illness. Born on December 2, 1944, in Orlando, Florida, she was the daughter of Albert W. Graessle, Jr. and Lois Thacker Graessle. Nancy was a 1963 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and earned degrees from Auburn University and the University of North Florida. She primarily taught Special Education for 30 years at Hyde Park and Gregory Drive Elementary schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Ellen Graessle, and brother Robert L. Graessle. Survivors include daughters Christine Limbaugh (Charles) and Michelle Truelove (Todd), sister Julie Graessle (Javier Balloffet), brother William S. Graessle (Joann), granddaughter Caitlin Limbaugh, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Riverside Park United Methodist Church, 819 Park Street, Jacksonville, Florida with the Rev. Emily Knight officiating. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32257, or to the .
Arrangements by A Dignified Alternative-Hatcher Cremations, (904)260-2522.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
