|
|
Lande
Nancy Newsom Lande, 74, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, after battling an illness. She was born in Jacksonville, FL on November 28, 1945, to Julian T. Newsom and Betty Newsom Sandifer. She was a graduate of Dupont High School and Converse College where she majored in English. She taught elementary students at various schools throughout Duval County until she became a devoted at-home mother. She was an avid volunteer, enjoyed golf, reading, floral design, and was talented at needlepoint. She was an active member of the Magnolia Garden Circle where she held several leadership positions. She always put her family first, taking care of her aging mother and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. Nancy is survived by her mother, Betty Newsom Sandifer, daughters Betsy Lande Givens (Scott), Katherine Lande, grandchildren Logan Givens and Sarah Britton Givens, and brothers Tommy Newsom and Walter Newsom. She is predeceased by her father Julian T. Newsom.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the or Hospice Foundation of America.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. 904-737-7171.
Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020