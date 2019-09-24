|
Sandberg
A memorial service for Nancy Maria Sandberg, a resident of Jacksonville, FL was held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Pastor Stephen Spinnenweber delivered Psalms 23 Sermon. Her great-grandson, Ashe, delivered the Eulogy and her nephew, Ken, also delivered a Eulogy. Other family members spoke of Nancy's influence that she had on them throughout the years. Gina Martinelli performed classical piano. A reception followed the service.
Final resting will be in Philadelphia, PA with her father; Russell Verner Sandberg, her mother; Ione Evelyn Sandberg; and brother Russell V. Sandberg. Her sister Carol Hornbuckle is resting at Sharp Top Mountain in Jasper, GA with her husband Clark.
Nancy M. Sandberg passed away on July 28, 2019, at Ascension St. Vincent's Medical Center. Ms. Sandberg was born May 31, 1936, in Philadelphia. At the age of 16, she moved to Atlanta, GA with her mother and siblings after the death of her father. Nancy graduated from Mary Agnes Scott with a secretarial administration degree and retired from Georgia State University after 30 years of service. She enjoyed her working time as the Academic Advisor for the School of Nursing. Post-retirement, she moved to Jacksonville fulfilling her retirement years
She is survived by her children: Laura (Laurie) Ballance, Jacksonville, FL; twins, Mitchell (Mitch) and Michelle (Shell). Michelle lives in Jacksonville and Mitchell lives in Martin, GA; 7 grandchildren: Maria (Marly), Virginia, Chris, Niki, Morgan, Jonathan, and Ashlee, and 6 great-grandchildren. Nieces and nephews include Mark, Ken, Jenifer, Judy and Rusty, and several great-nieces, and nephews and 2 cousins in Chattanooga, TN.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019