Nancy M. Mavriks, 87, of Ponte Vedra Beach, passed away on September 10, 2020. She was born in Bronxville, NY to Leroy and Lillie (McCormick) Dreher.She was preceded in death by her husband Nicholas. Nancy is survived by nephews David Bair and Dan Bair, niece Diana Peterson and cousin Patricia Wainer. A graveside service will take place Thursday, September 17, at 2:30pm at The Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY.