Slayden
Nancy Murray Slayden, 85, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, died after a short illness on September 15, 2020.
Nancy Ruth Murray was born on November 14, 1934, in Columbus, Georgia, and was the daughter of the late William Oscar and Ruth Gibson Murray. Nancy attended Georgia Southwestern College before transferring to Auburn University where she earned a degree in Elementary Education in 1955. While in college, Nancy was elected Miss Georgia Southwestern and later a member of the Glamorama group of Auburn beauties. Nancy was the quintessential southern lady who approached everyone she met with grace, hospitality, and loving-kindness.
Nancy is survived by Kay Wilson Slayden, her loving husband of 63 years, son Kevin Slayden and wife Nancy and their sons Kevin Jr., Spenser, Stewart, and Lucas of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, son Stephen Slayden, and wife Tiffany and their daughters, Sophie and Lila, and son Stephen Jr. of Charlotte, NC.
The greatest joy in Nancy's life, by far, was her family. She adored Kay, her college sweetheart whose love and passion for family matched her own. They were a perfect match and their marriage a special gift. Nancy was immensely proud of her sons, Kevin and Steve, and their families. Her heart grew exponentially with the birth of each grandchild – seven in total.
Nancy was an unforgettable wife, mother, and grandmother who was beautiful inside as well as outside. Her passing leaves a void in the lives of all who knew her.
A celebration of her life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on a date to be determined in the Spring of 2021.
