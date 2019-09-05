|
Rushton
Nancy Parliman Rushton, 81, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at The Hadlow Center for Caring.
Born in upstate New York, Nancy moved to California in her 20's and graduated from California State University with a degree in Nursing. She began her registered nursing career at Hemet Hospital in California as a floor nurse and rose to the position of Nurse Director. After 20 years in nursing she advanced to Special Projects Nurse and then Chief Administrative Officer for Friendly Hills Healthcare Network where she created and managed free clinics in poor areas. The highlight of her career was as Executive Director at the Institute for Healthcare Advancement in La Habra, CA. She collaborated with her peers, creating "What to Do" books for low literacy readers. Today, her "What to Do For Senior Health" book, which she co-authored, is widely available.
Nancy loved southern California and enjoyed travel by motorcycle with her husband, Ken Brown, throughout the American West.
When she retired she moved to Florida to be near family. She was a member of the Mandarin United Methodist Church where she served as President of United Methodist Women. Nancy was active in many community organizations.
Gifts in her honor to Community Hospice or Mandarin United Methodist Church, both of Jacksonville, FL.
She leaves behind her siblings Carol Fahey, Betty Seeley, Ruth Lewis, Helen LaMore (Steven) and Richard Parliman. In addition, her stepson, Ken Brown Jr, and numerous nieces and nephews.
