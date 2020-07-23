1/
Nancy Richard
Richard
Nancy Mae (Keene) Richard, 89, passed on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at McGraw Hospice. Nancy was born on 8 Dec. 1930 in McMechen, WV to Richard and Ruth (Pyle) Keene, both predeceased.
Enjoying 64 years of marriage to her deceased husband, Robert Richard, Nancy is survived by her son, John Hugh Marshall (Kim) of Mount Vernon, OH and daughter, Norma Kay Buchanan (Todd) of Jacksonville Beach, FL.; siblings Nelson Keene and Norma Greer; grandchildren Beau Buchanan (Chrissie) and B.J. Buchanan; nieces, Peggy Parise, Linda King, and Cindy Wood; nephews, Daniel Keene, David Knuth, Robert Custer, and Jeff Greer. A Celebration of Life and burial will be held at a later date with full Military Honors at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32257. Visit HARDAGE-GIDDENS Beaches Chapel Funeral Home & Cemetery's website at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/jacksonville-beach-fl/beaches-chapel-by-hardage-giddens/2312 for a full biography of Nancy's life story.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
