Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Smith Alexander

Add a Memory
Nancy Smith Alexander Obituary
Alexander
Nancy Smith Alexander, 74, died on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville to the late John Riley and Elsie Smith. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother and will be missed by all. Survivors include her son, Sean and his wife, (Shaun), his daughter Meghan and her daughter Corrine; her daughter, Shannon; her sister Caryl Ann Taylor; her sister Lynn Smith and her brother Jay Smith and wife (Ann) and several nieces and nephews. She was graduated from North Florida University and retired after 30 years from Blue Cross.
Memorial service will be Friday, December 13 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Riverside Park Methodist Church, 819 Park Street, Jacksonville.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -