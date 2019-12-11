|
Alexander
Nancy Smith Alexander, 74, died on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville to the late John Riley and Elsie Smith. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother and will be missed by all. Survivors include her son, Sean and his wife, (Shaun), his daughter Meghan and her daughter Corrine; her daughter, Shannon; her sister Caryl Ann Taylor; her sister Lynn Smith and her brother Jay Smith and wife (Ann) and several nieces and nephews. She was graduated from North Florida University and retired after 30 years from Blue Cross.
Memorial service will be Friday, December 13 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Riverside Park Methodist Church, 819 Park Street, Jacksonville.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019