1/
Nancy Wither Goff Penrose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penrose
Nancy Withers Goff Penrose, Carmel, IN
September 18, 1924 – July 5, 2020
Nancy was born in Jacksonville, Florida on September 18, 1924, and passed away on July 5, 2020, in Carmel, IN. Her parents were R.S. Withers and Marie K. Withers of Jacksonville, Florida. One of four children, she was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, R.S. Withers, Jr., Jane Shelton, and Kenney Withers.
Nancy worked as an administrative assistant until her retirements from the law firm Rogers, Towers, Bailey, Jones, and Gay, working for a senior partner and helping "break-in" new firm associates. She is survived by her spouse of 36 years, Rodney Penrose; her son, David Goff (Janice); Step-children Andrew Penrose and Loren Beha (Pasha); as well as her nephew John Shelton (Nydra); and nieces Sally Dickinson (Sam); and Debbie Shelton.
After spending the first 59 years of her life in Jacksonville, she moved to San Antonio, Texas, after her marriage to Rod. Upon his retirement, they moved to Alto, New Mexico, followed by a move to St. Augustine, Florida, and her final move in 2015 to Carmel, Indiana. She loved the beaches of Florida, the mountains of New Mexico, and "Happy Hours" with friends.
Online condolences go to www.leppertmortuary.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services - Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved