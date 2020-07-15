Penrose
Nancy Withers Goff Penrose, Carmel, IN
September 18, 1924 – July 5, 2020
Nancy was born in Jacksonville, Florida on September 18, 1924, and passed away on July 5, 2020, in Carmel, IN. Her parents were R.S. Withers and Marie K. Withers of Jacksonville, Florida. One of four children, she was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, R.S. Withers, Jr., Jane Shelton, and Kenney Withers.
Nancy worked as an administrative assistant until her retirements from the law firm Rogers, Towers, Bailey, Jones, and Gay, working for a senior partner and helping "break-in" new firm associates. She is survived by her spouse of 36 years, Rodney Penrose; her son, David Goff (Janice); Step-children Andrew Penrose and Loren Beha (Pasha); as well as her nephew John Shelton (Nydra); and nieces Sally Dickinson (Sam); and Debbie Shelton.
After spending the first 59 years of her life in Jacksonville, she moved to San Antonio, Texas, after her marriage to Rod. Upon his retirement, they moved to Alto, New Mexico, followed by a move to St. Augustine, Florida, and her final move in 2015 to Carmel, Indiana. She loved the beaches of Florida, the mountains of New Mexico, and "Happy Hours" with friends.
