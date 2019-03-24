Home

Nannette J. Godwin

Nannette J. Godwin Obituary
GODWIN
Nannette J. Godwin, age 94, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in
Jacksonville, Florida. She was born in Johnstown, Florida, to Levis and Rebecca Jones, but resided most of her life in Jacksonville. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend to many. She was a very faithful member of Parkwood Baptist Church and served the Lord in many capacities there while she was physically able. She continued her ministry until her passing by being an encourager to those who surrounded her.
Nan is survived by a daughter, Annette Braithwaite (Greg); Son in law, Bob Kessler; 4 grandchildren, Lisa Smith (Tom), April Gentry (Brian), Lindsay Villemont (Todd), Bryant Braithwaite (Emily); and 5 great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Warren Godwin, and 2 daughters, Janice Kessler and Sharon Godwin.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at Parkwood Baptist Church, 7900 Lone Star Rd, on Friday, March 29th at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Parkwood Baptist Church or Community Hospice.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 24, 2019
