Naseem Kassees
1956 - 2020
Kassees
The Kassees family is saddened to announce that Naseem Kassees, 64, made his transition into eternal life on July 15, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on May 9, 1956. He was the second son of seven children of Abraham Atallah Kassees and Najla Abraham Kassees. He graduated from Englewood High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Naseem married the love of his life, Martha Jane Gazaleh on January 24, 1977. Naseem was a very unique person with a great sense of humor. He was very straight forward. In his prime he loved to cook on the grill. He was one of the best! He also gave great advice. He always greeted you with a wonderful smile and unique look that you could not help but smile. Naseem finally made his way to the "Upper Room". In the words of Naseem, "Oh My Silly Side, I Must Have Been Dreaming, 'Cause I Woke Up Screaming."
Naseem was predeceased by his son, Naseem Abraham Kassees, Jr. (June Bug); his father, Abraham Atallah Kassees; his sister, Cleopatra Kassees Shannarah (Cleo); his brother, Essam Abraham Kassees and his sister, TajMaher Abraham Kassees and his sister, Dulyla Abraham Kassees. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Jane Kassees, of 43 years. His daughters, Misadeh Hilaneh Kassees (Caesar) and Ghada Lynnette Daniel (Jason); his son, Abraham Naseem Kassees and his grandchildren, Tyia Dallis Campbell, Clayton, Zion Campbell, Caesar Salanto Shack V, Chanel AnnMarie Shack, Jaysun Khalil Daniel and Lynay Annette Daniel. He is also survived by his loving mother, Najla Abraham Kassees, his brother Romal Abraham Kassees, and sister, Seham Abraham Kassees-Salazar (David); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM on Tuesday, July 21st in Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at Graveside on Wednesday, July 22nd at 9 AM at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207, with Father Kamal Al-Rahil, officiating. Condolences may be shared on our website at www.greenlawnjacksonville.com. Flowers and contributions can be mailed to the family in care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS GREENLAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207. www.greenlawnjacksonville.com (904) 396-2522.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
4300 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9043962522
