Nathan L. Hanna Jr., 75, passed away March 2, 2019. Born March 7, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio, he is preceded in death by his parents, Nathan & Thelma Hanna; brother, Douglas Hanna; and sister, Mary Alice Roberts.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hanna; sons, Daniel Hanna (Jenn), Cole Hanna, Drew Hanna, Chris Hanna; his very special daughter, Christa Kober; and six grandchildren; Spencer, Sophia, Hanna, Jessie, Nathan and Jzasoey. He is also survived by his first wife, Karen Hanna; and sisters, Susan (Bill) Doyle and Beverly (Bobby) Group.

Nathan served in the Army in the 82nd Airborne and was proud to have served his country. His passion in life was running. He completed multiple marathons, dozens of half marathons and won a multitude of high placement awards for the hundreds of 5K races he participated in. It broke his heart when the cancer took away his ability to run. His second passion was bowling and he always hoped that the elusive 300 game would come his way.

His pride and joy were his family, he was never too busy to stop and take care of a family member in need and we will always remember the small things he did for us on a daily basis.

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7th with a Celebration of Nathan's Life to follow at noon at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin.

