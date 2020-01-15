Florida Times-Union Obituaries
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church
BARNHILL
Nathaniel Barnhill, Jr., a resident of Tampa, FL., passed on January 9, 2020. He was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church, Rev Elbert Moreland, Pastor. Survivors include: wife, (MAJ) Jennifer M. Barnhill; daughters, Mamie Latoya Barnhill of Seattle, WA., Sharlese Baily (DeAundre) and Nakesa Barnhill both of Jax, FL; 6 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00am at his church. Visitation of friends at the mortuary on Friday form 5:00pm -8:00pm and in the church from 9:30am until the hour of service. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
