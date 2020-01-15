|
|
BARNHILL
Nathaniel Barnhill, Jr., a resident of Tampa, FL., passed on January 9, 2020. He was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church, Rev Elbert Moreland, Pastor. Survivors include: wife, (MAJ) Jennifer M. Barnhill; daughters, Mamie Latoya Barnhill of Seattle, WA., Sharlese Baily (DeAundre) and Nakesa Barnhill both of Jax, FL; 6 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00am at his church. Visitation of friends at the mortuary on Friday form 5:00pm -8:00pm and in the church from 9:30am until the hour of service. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020