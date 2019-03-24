HOWARD

Neal Howard, 70, of Brunswick, GA (formerly of Jacksonville, FL) passed away March 19, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Jacksonville, FL, on August 10, 1948, to parents, Samuel and Dorothy (Mattox) Howard.

Pastor Howard was a minister of the Gospel, and he adored spending time with his sweet grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Sandra Rowan; and his precious daughter, Jennifer Junge, with whom he is now together in Heaven. Survivors include his beloved wife of 44 years, Janice Howard; son, Josh Howard; son-in-law, Kevin Junge; grandchildren, Allison Junge and Piper Junge; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

The family will receive friends at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208, from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, at Heavenly Heights Baptist Church, 6680 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville, FL, 32218, with Dr.Terry Collins officiating. Burial with honors will follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32218. Arrangements under the direction of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32218.