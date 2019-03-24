Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-768-2596
Resources
More Obituaries for Neal Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neal Howard

Obituary Condolences

Neal Howard Obituary
HOWARD
Neal Howard, 70, of Brunswick, GA (formerly of Jacksonville, FL) passed away March 19, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Jacksonville, FL, on August 10, 1948, to parents, Samuel and Dorothy (Mattox) Howard.
Pastor Howard was a minister of the Gospel, and he adored spending time with his sweet grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Sandra Rowan; and his precious daughter, Jennifer Junge, with whom he is now together in Heaven. Survivors include his beloved wife of 44 years, Janice Howard; son, Josh Howard; son-in-law, Kevin Junge; grandchildren, Allison Junge and Piper Junge; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
The family will receive friends at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208, from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, at Heavenly Heights Baptist Church, 6680 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville, FL, 32218, with Dr.Terry Collins officiating. Burial with honors will follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32218. Arrangements under the direction of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32218.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now