Watkins
Mrs. Necita Balayan Watkins, 69, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, in a local hospital. She was born in Dulag, Leyte, Philippines on February 6, 1951, to Eriberta and Loevigildo Balayan. She was a retired claims auditor having worked for American Heritage and All-State insurance companies for over 35 years. Mrs. Watkins was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She was predeceased by a son, Aaron Jay Burlas. Survivors include her husband, Christopher Penn Watkins; a son, Anthony B. (Norian) Burlas, both of Jacksonville; three brothers, Jovito, Verjilio and Arturo Balayan; and three grandchildren, Ayani, Anthony and Aja.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4040 University Blvd., S. where the family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Thursday.
Private funeral services will be held on Friday.
