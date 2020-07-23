Charles
Neil Hendrickson Charles Sr. was born on January 25, 1943, in Port of Spain, Trinidad to Russell Charles and Hilda Chappin. On July 15, 2020, at 2:28 PM, Neil Hendrickson Charles, Sr. transitioned to receive his eternal reward. His Celebration of Life will be held at The Potter's House International Ministries in Jacksonville, Florida. For additional information, directions, ordering flowers, or to leave a message for the family, go to the obituary section at www.pattersonfuneralservice.com
