Neil Presser


1934 - 2018
December 31, 1934 – July 31, 2018
We will love and cherish you forever, Dad, your competitive spirit, sharp wit, strong work ethic, diligence, honesty, generosity, kindness, integrity, and above all, your never-ending love of family (and all things chocolate). You set the standard high and we will strive to live life by your example. We miss you every minute of every day "Neilly." We would do anything to have you back with us. The loss is indescribable. You will be forever in our hearts and always in our thoughts.
"See you in the funny papers."
Love your girls, Pam & Jeri
Published in the Florida Times-Union on July 31, 2019
