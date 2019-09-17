Home

Roswell Funeral Home
950 Mansell Road
Roswell, GA 30076
(770) 993-4811
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Perimeter Church's Chapel
Johns Creek, GA
View Map
Nelda Vance Obituary
Vance
Nelda Eugenia Vance, 93, a life-long resident of Jacksonville, FL, peacefully passed away into God's eternal care Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1926, a Daughter to Wayne Putnal and Ellen Gaskin Putnal. Nelda graduated from Ray City High School on May 26, 1944. After WW2 she followed her sister Grace to Jacksonville, FL. and married Charles Jefferson Vance, Jr. on November 22, 1947. She worked at Standard Oil, Continental Insurance, Mission Insurance, and Comcast before retiring in 1985.
Nelda is survived by her beloved son, Charles J. Vance III, and wife Linda and their two sons, Jason, David and his wife Anna (Noah, Samuel, and Reese); and her sister, Dorothy Davis, and nieces, and nephews.
Nelda's burial service will be on Friday, September 20th, at 10:30 a.m. at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Feed the Children in Nelda's memory.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
