Nell Benton Farmer, 89, went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Nell was born in Savannah, Georgia to the late Margaret Olivia Hinley Benton and Andrew Wayne Benton on February 3, 1929. Nell has survived by her children, John Farmer, III and wife Paula,

Margaret Farmer, Rhonda Wright and fiance Mike Torelli, Debra Spalding and husband Joe, grandchildren Jay Farmer, Terry Wright and Jesse Wright. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Terry D. Wright. Nell was a devoted wife to her late husband John D Farmer, Jr. of 42 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She dedicated her life to God and her family. She enjoyed being outdoors in her yard and watching Cardinals. She live life to the fullest and was happiest when she cooked for family gatherings. She will be so missed.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 6-8pm at Hardage-Giddens, the Oaklawn Chapel. Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to .

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, the Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd.