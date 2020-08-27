1/
Nell Fleming
1925 - 2020
Fleming
Nell McNiel Fleming passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, just shy of her 95th birthday. Nell was born in Jacksonville on September 22, 1925 and attended West Riverside Elementary School, John Gorrie Junior High, and Robert E. Lee Sr. High. Nell attended Florida State College for Women (now FSU) and was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. Nell was active in the Junior League of Jacksonville, the Acacia Garden Circle, and a lifelong member of the Christian Science church. In her younger days, she was an avid tennis player and loved to play bridge. Nell is preceded in death by her husband, Buck, and is survived by her children, Susan Fleming and Niel Fleming (Denise), her granddaughter, Cailla Brehmer (Bill), and many grands and great-grandchildren. Nell treasured her extended family and loved to bless others with notes and poems written especially for them.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Church of Christ Scientist, Riverside Presbyterian Day School, or Community Hospice.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9047377171
