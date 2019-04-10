Home

Nell Graziano

Nell Graziano Obituary
GRAZIANO
Mrs. Nell Graziano, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019, in Clare Bridge Place Cypress Village in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Nell was the devoted wife of Nick, loving mother of Charles, James and Michael. Caring grandmother of Glenn, Tina (Stogner) and Martin and also a great-grandmother of 9.
Nell and Nick were active members of the Jacksonville Beach Boppers Association and Dance Clubs. They were happily married for 69 years. Private Cremation services by the National Cremation Society.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 10, 2019
