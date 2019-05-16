|
|
Hovis
Mrs. Nellie Frances (Urso) Hovis, born December 7, 1941 in Jacksonville, Florida, to Rosario and Zina Urso, passed away at age 77 on May 15, 2019.
She graduated from Bishop Kenny High School and was a Medical Secretary at Mayo Clinic.
Nellie is survived by her mother; beloved husband of 53 years Dan Hovis; children Jerry Hovis, Pamela Petrou and Danielle Woodring; siblings Josephine Wheatley, Ross Urso, Frank Urso, and Mary Ann Harmon; grandchildren, Monica Hovis, Adam Hovis, Nicholas Hovis, Petros Petrou, Sophia Petrou, John Woodring, and Alexis Woodring.
Visitation will be held May 20th 6:00-8:00 pm with Rosary at 6:45 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, May 21st, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory 4535 Main Street Jacksonville, Florida 32206 (904) 353-3649.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 16 to May 18, 2019