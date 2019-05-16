Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Hovis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Hovis


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Nellie Hovis Obituary
Hovis
Mrs. Nellie Frances (Urso) Hovis, born December 7, 1941 in Jacksonville, Florida, to Rosario and Zina Urso, passed away at age 77 on May 15, 2019.
She graduated from Bishop Kenny High School and was a Medical Secretary at Mayo Clinic.
Nellie is survived by her mother; beloved husband of 53 years Dan Hovis; children Jerry Hovis, Pamela Petrou and Danielle Woodring; siblings Josephine Wheatley, Ross Urso, Frank Urso, and Mary Ann Harmon; grandchildren, Monica Hovis, Adam Hovis, Nicholas Hovis, Petros Petrou, Sophia Petrou, John Woodring, and Alexis Woodring.
Visitation will be held May 20th 6:00-8:00 pm with Rosary at 6:45 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, May 21st, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory 4535 Main Street Jacksonville, Florida 32206 (904) 353-3649.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 16 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.