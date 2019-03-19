MEIDE

Nellie "Nell" Mitchell Meide (79) died Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born and raised in Great Falls, SC, she graduated from the University of South Carolina and was an avid Gamecock fan. She moved to Jacksonville, FL, in 1968. She is survived by her 3 sons; Michael III, of Brisbane, Australia; Scott of Jacksonville, FL; Jeff of Rome, GA, and her first cousin, Marie Mitchell of Charlotte, NC. She taught school for over 40 years, retiring from Assumption Catholic School. She was a faithful wife, devoted mother and a dedicated member of Assumption Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the Salaam Club and member of the Molaka Club, where she was President from 1977-1978. She enjoyed reading, playing games, gardening and watching over the neighborhood kids. She was a member of the church hand bell choir and played the piano for The Cathedral Gerontology Center. She will be missed by her 2 sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, South Carolina family, past students and neighborhood friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael R. Meide, Jr., her parents, Sophie and Jacob, Sr. and her brother, Jacob (Jack), Jr. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. and a Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 2431 Atlantic Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salaam Club Scholarship fund, 8101 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216, or to a .

