Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel - Palatka
2400 Madison Street
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 312-0444
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church
10325 Interstate Center Drive
Jacksonville, FL
1937 - 2019
Nellie Williams Obituary
Williams
Nellie Deloris McNair Williams, 82, native and lifelong resident of Jacksonville, peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on Monday, November 11, 2019. The daughter of Oliver and Vivian (Mobley) McNair, she was educated in the Duval County School District. She was a devoted homemaker. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Paulette Myers Grant; son, Willie Warren Myers, Jr., and a host of grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church, 10325 Interstate Center Drive, Jacksonville, Florida, Dr. Eugene Diamond, Senior Pastor, officiating. Williams Condolences may be sent to flaggserenitychapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, Florida 32177.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
