BRYMER
Nettie L. Brymer died October 1, 2019. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310. Mrs. Brymer will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, October 11th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019