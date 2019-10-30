|
|
Thompson
Nettie M. Thompson passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 12:00 noon at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3738 Winton Drive. Mrs. Thompson will rest at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, November 1st, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019