Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
Nettie M. Thompson Obituary
Thompson
Nettie M. Thompson passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 12:00 noon at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3738 Winton Drive. Mrs. Thompson will rest at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, November 1st, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
