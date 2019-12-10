Home

Nettie Ruth Mabrey


1947 - 2019
Nettie Ruth Mabrey Obituary
Mabrey
Nettie Ruth Mabrey, 71, of Jacksonville, born on 12/10/1947, passed away peacefully on 12/7/19.
Nettie was preceded in death by the love of her life Ollie Mabrey Jr. She is survived by 4 siblings Bonnie, Darlene, Arlene, and Russell, as well as 4 children, Nancy Johnson (Ron), JoeAnn Gadley (William), Stephen Lowery (Tiffany), and Rachel Inabnit (Chris). She also was blessed with 11 grandchildren, Samantha, Harlee, Cheyanne, William, Jasmine, Frank, David, Jacob, Kayla, Kenneth, and Kaeden. The family will be holding a private celebration at her home at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
