fisher

Mrs. Nettie Willine Fisher, age 72 of Middleburg, FL passed away May 27, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Nettie was born December 30, 1946, in Baxley, GA, the daughter of Claude Raulerson and Myrtle Shirley Raulerson.

She is remembered as a caring, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who was dedicated to raising her family, and time well spent with her grandchildren. Nettie was predeceased by her parents, and her loving husband of 48 years, James Fisher. Survivors include her daughter Sandy Coleman (Marcus Waters); her sons Kenneth Raulerson (Barbara), James Fisher, and Joseph Fisher (Christine); also 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, many brothers and sisters, and other loving family members and friends. She will be deeply missed.

A memorial gathering in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the chapel of Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL. Family members will greet friends from 1-3 PM. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com

