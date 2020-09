CORBITTNewsome Edward Corbitt, III 67, of Franklin, NC, went to his Heavenly home on Aug. 16, 2020, after a battle with cancer. A service will be held on Sep. 19th at 10:30 am at Freedom Christian Fellowship Church, 3423 Loretto Rd., Jax., FL 32223. Please bring and wear a mask. If you have concerns about COVID, we understand if you do not attend. The obituary can be read with "in lieu of" information at www.maconfuneralhome.com Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com