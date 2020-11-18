1/1
Nina Van Nortwick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Van Nortwick
Nina Van Nortwick, a thoughtful and loved sister, cousin, sister-in-law, friend, and neighbor, passed away on November 14, 2020. Nina was devoted to family, especially her nephews and niece, and her neighbors and their young sons - all of whom were her life's focus.
She was also a lifelong lover of pets, owning several dogs, and most recently feeding Rosy, the neighborhood cat who regularly visited her. A masterful baker, she especially enjoyed making her father's favorite Dutch Butter Cake for her family at Christmas.
Nina enjoyed volunteering for Riverside Avondale Preservation to maintain the integrity and lifestyle that she and her neighbors revered and respected. She served as block captain to support the residential needs of the area when big business would encroach.
Born in Jacksonville, Nina spent summers in Morehead City, NC, home of her beloved grandmother, playing in the Atlantic Beach surf and boating on the Bogue Sound with siblings and cousins. She graduated from St. Johns Country Day School and Furman University. Her long career as a tax expert included stints at The Charter Company and Suddath Van Lines.
She is survived by her brother Wallace Van Nortwick and his wife Debbie Van Nortwick (Baton Rouge, LA), her sister Clare Gilmore and husband Paul Gilmore (Central Point, OR), nephews Wade Van Nortwick (Chicago, IL) and Patrick Gilmore (Olympia, WA), niece Manon Gilmore (Geneva, Switzerland), her sister-in-law Maria Henderson (Jacksonville Beach, FL) and her beloved cousins. She will share eternal peace with her late parents Grace Taylor and William Alva Van Nortwick and her late brother William A. Van Nortwick, Jr.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Guardian ad Litem Foundation of Florida's First Coast, Community Hospice or the charity of your choice.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved