Nina Van Nortwick, a thoughtful and loved sister, cousin, sister-in-law, friend, and neighbor, passed away on November 14, 2020. Nina was devoted to family, especially her nephews and niece, and her neighbors and their young sons - all of whom were her life's focus.
She was also a lifelong lover of pets, owning several dogs, and most recently feeding Rosy, the neighborhood cat who regularly visited her. A masterful baker, she especially enjoyed making her father's favorite Dutch Butter Cake for her family at Christmas.
Nina enjoyed volunteering for Riverside Avondale Preservation to maintain the integrity and lifestyle that she and her neighbors revered and respected. She served as block captain to support the residential needs of the area when big business would encroach.
Born in Jacksonville, Nina spent summers in Morehead City, NC, home of her beloved grandmother, playing in the Atlantic Beach surf and boating on the Bogue Sound with siblings and cousins. She graduated from St. Johns Country Day School and Furman University. Her long career as a tax expert included stints at The Charter Company and Suddath Van Lines.
She is survived by her brother Wallace Van Nortwick and his wife Debbie Van Nortwick (Baton Rouge, LA), her sister Clare Gilmore and husband Paul Gilmore (Central Point, OR), nephews Wade Van Nortwick (Chicago, IL) and Patrick Gilmore (Olympia, WA), niece Manon Gilmore (Geneva, Switzerland), her sister-in-law Maria Henderson (Jacksonville Beach, FL) and her beloved cousins. She will share eternal peace with her late parents Grace Taylor and William Alva Van Nortwick and her late brother William A. Van Nortwick, Jr.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Guardian ad Litem Foundation of Florida's First Coast, Community Hospice or the charity of your choice
